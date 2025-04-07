The Rehearsal: Season Two Trailer and Poster Released for Nathan Fiedler Comedy Series

The Rehearsal returns with its second season later this month, and HBO has released a new trailer and poster for the series’ return.

In the series, Nathan Fielder helps ordinary people prepare for events everyone faces. HBO shared the following about the six-episode season:

“THE REHEARSAL follows one man’s journey to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder helps ordinary people prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. In season two, the urgency of Fielder’s project grows as he decides to put his resources toward an issue that affects us all.”

The series returns on April 20th. Check out the new trailer and poster below.

