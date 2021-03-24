The Gloaming: Season One Ratings

The Gloaming series was produced in Australia and aired there more than a year ago. A second season was in development when the pandemic hit. It’s unclear if season two will actually be made or if Starz will want to air it. Will The Gloaming be cancelled or officially renewed? Stay tuned.

A drama series, The Gloaming TV series was filmed and set in Tasmania, Australia. It stars Emma Booth, Ewen Leslie, Martin Henderson, Aaron Pedersen, Rena Owen, Josephine Blazier, and Matt Testro. When a woman is found brutally killed, the clues surrounding her death connect to murders both past and present. Political corruption and shady business dealings are soon entwined with sinister crimes and occult practices. At the center of this web are two detectives, Molly McGee (Booth) and Alex O’Connell (Leslie) who share a tragic past. In a harrowing journey to find the truth, their fate is coerced by the ghosts of the unsettled dead that linger in the liminal space between life and death – known as “The Gloaming”.

