P-Valley: Season One Ratings

TV shows on Starz rarely draw big ratings but, every once in a while, a series comes along that excites the cable channel’s audience. Will P-Valley be a hit? Will the show be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A drama series, the P-Valley TV show stars Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, Shannon Thornton, Skyler Joy, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Parker Sawyers, Harriett D. Foy, Dan Johnson, and Tyler Lepley. The series takes place in a part of the Mississippi Delta where beauty can be hard to find. The story revolves around a little strip club called The Pynk and the array of big characters who come through its doors — the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned. What happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of the Piggly Wiggly and the pawnshop?

What do you think? Do you like the P-Valley TV series on Starz? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?