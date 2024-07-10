Landman: Paramount+ Releases First-Look Photos and Premiere Date for New Drama from Taylor Sheridan

Landman has its premiere date. Paramount+ has announced a November release date for the series, with the release of several first-look photos of the new drama from Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown).

The series, which stars Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Jon Hamm, and Paulina Chávez, is set in the world of West Texas oil rigs.

Paramount+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced the highly anticipated new original drama series LANDMAN, starring Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton, will premiere on Sunday, November 17, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and international markets where the service is available. The series will launch with two episodes, and subsequent episodes of the 10-episode long first season will be available weekly on Sundays. Created by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, LANDMAN is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions exclusively for Paramount+. Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, LANDMAN is a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast “Boomtown” from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics. In addition to Thornton, the series stars Ali Larter (The Last Victim), Michelle Randolph (1923), Jacob Lofland (Joker 2), Kayla Wallace (When Calls the Heart), James Jordan (Yellowstone), Mark Collie (Nashville), Paulina Chávez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia), and Demi Moore (Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans). Jon Hamm (Mad Men) will star in a recurring guest role with Andy Garcia (Expendables franchise) and Michael Peña (End of Watch) also serving as guest stars. LANDMAN is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, ​David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari​, Christian Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch, for Imperative Entertainment, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt, for Texas Monthly, also executive produce. Peter Feldman serves as co-executive producer. LANDMAN is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. The series is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes 1923, 1883, LIONESS, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, TULSA KING and LAWMEN: BASS REEVES.”

