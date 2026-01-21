The Last Thing He Told Me: Season Two; Apple TV Releases Trailer for Drama Series

The Last Thing He Told Me will return with its second season next month, and viewers are getting their first look at what’s next in the series. Apple TV has released a trailer for the Jennifer Garner drama.

Garner, Angourie Rice, David Morse, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Judy Greer, and Rita Wilson star in the series, which follows Hannah (Garner) as she tries to reunite her family after her husband returns following a five-year disappearance.

Apple TV shared the following about the series:

“Today, Apple TV revealed the trailer for the second season of “The Last Thing He Told Me.” The series stars and is executive produced by Jennifer Garner, with returning stars Angourie Rice, David Morse and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and new additions Judy Greer and Rita Wilson. The eight-episode second season will debut globally with the first episode on Friday, February 20, 2026, followed by one episode every Friday through April 10, 2026. Based on “The First Time I Saw Him,” Laura Dave’s instant New York Times bestselling sequel to her acclaimed No. 1 New York Times bestseller and Reese’s Book Club pick, in season two of “The Last Thing He Told Me” Owen (Coster-Waldau) shows up after five years on the run, Hannah (Garner) and her stepdaughter Bailey (Rice) find themselves in a race to figure out how to reunite their family before the past catches up to them. The second season also welcomes new and returning cast members Augusto Aguilera, Josh Hamilton, Nick Hargrove, Michael Galante, John Noble, Michael Hyatt, Luke Kirby and Elizabeth O’Donnell. Ahead of the hit drama’s second season premiere, audiences can dive deeper into the story with Dave’s riveting and deeply moving novel, “The First Time I Saw Him.” Read or listen on Apple Books before watching Hannah Hall’s (Garner) pulse-pounding journey unfold on screen. “The Last Thing He Told Me” is produced by 20th Television and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media. Created and adapted by Dave, alongside Academy Award-winning co-creator Josh Singer, “The Last Thing He Told Me” was the first collaboration between the married Dave and Singer, who both serve as executive producers alongside Garner and Hello Sunshine’s Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. Emmy Award nominee Aaron Zelman joins season two as co-showrunner and executive producer with Singer. Daisy von Scherler Mayer and Merri D. Howard also serve as executive producers.”

