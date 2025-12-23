Haha, You Clowns: Seasons Two & Three; Adult Swim Renews Animated Series

Haha, You Clowns is not going anywhere for a bit. Adult Swim has renewed the animated series for two more seasons. This keeps the series on the air through season three. The series wrapped its first season on Sunday.

Adult Swim revealed the following about the show’s renewal:

“Adult Swim has announced that “Haha, You Clowns” will return for two more seasons. The relentlessly wholesome animated comedy from creator Joe Cappa follows the Campbell family – three doting teenagers, and their tenderhearted, recently widowed dad – as they navigate life’s awkward, funny, and emotional moments together. “It’s amazing that Joe and the team made something as radically heartfelt and strangely uncanny as ‘Haha, You Clowns,'” said Michael Ouweleen, president, Adult Swim. “But what’s even more amazing is that – in this cynical, uncertain time – all of you showed up for this new show, championed for it on social media, and grew it week over week so we could greenlight not one, but two more seasons. In the words of the show: ‘You are strong! You are loved!'” “I’m so grateful to the fans of the show who gave ‘Haha, You Clowns’ a chance and spread the word,” said Cappa. “I’m incredibly thrilled I get to hang out at the Campbell household for a little longer.””

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you watch the first season of this Adult Swim series? Do you plan to watch season two?