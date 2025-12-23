Industry: Season Four Trailer & Key Art Released for HBO Finance Drama Series

Industry arrives on HBO early next month, and the network has released a trailer and key art teasing the return of the finance drama.

Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Ken Leung, Sagar Radia, Kit Harington, and Miriam Petche star in the series set in the world of high finance in London. Kiernan Shipka, Jack Farthing, Toheeb Jimoh, and Amy James-Kelly were added to the cast for season four.

HBO shared the following about the fourth season of Industry:

“At the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads, Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) are drawn into a high stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene. As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top.”

The series returns on January 11th. Check out the trailer and key art for season four below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this HBO series? Will you watch season four?