Survival of the Thickest: Season Three; Guest Stars Set for Netflix Comedy Series’ Final Episodes

Survival of the Thickest will return for its third and final season later this year, and Netflix has revealed the guest star who will appear in the comedy series’ final episodes, created by Michelle Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel.

Buteau, Tone Bell, Marouane Zotti, Peppermint, Liza Treyger, Alecsys Proctor-Turner, Anthony Michael Lopez, Garcelle Beauvais, and RonReaco Lee star in the Netflix comedy series, which follows Mavis Beaumont (Buteau). Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Ashley Graham, Ronny Chieng, Wyatt Cenac, Jenna Lyons, Ice-T, and more will guest star in season three.

Netflix shared the following about the series’ plot:

“Survival of the Thickest centers on Mavis Beaumont (Michelle Buteau). Black, plus-size, and looking for love, while loving herself, Mavis works hard to grow her brand and establish herself as a stylist of note. She’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body-positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss. The scripted comedy is inspired by Buteau’s acclaimed book of essays.”

According to Tudum, Buteau teased that season three will “be lived in, lived out loud, we’ll tie up and let it loose, honey!”

Production on season three began in New York City in December. A premiere date will be announced later.

