The Perfect Couple: Season Two Renewal; Netflix Limited Series Becoming an Anthology

The Perfect Couple has been renewed. Netflix is turning the planned limited series into an anthology. Season two will be based on another Elin Hilderbrand novel, Swan Song, which was released in 2024. The series was released in September.

Joanna Calo will write and act as showrunner for season two, with Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber returning to star.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“In Swan Song, a 22-million-dollar summer home is purchased by the mysterious Richardsons who throw lavish parties, flirt with multiple locals, flaunt their wealth with not one but two yachts, and raise impossible hopes of everyone they meet. When their house burns to the ground and their most essential employee goes missing, the entire island is up in arms.”

The premiere date for Swan Song will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you watch The Perfect Couple? Will you watch the second season on Netflix?