The Conners: Final Season Guest Revealed; Who’s Not Coming Back for ABC Sitcom’s Farewell

The Conners will return to ABC later this month for its seventh and final season, and it has been revealed who fans will not see back before the final credits roll. Six episodes have been produced for the final season.

According to TV Line, viewers will not see Johnny Galecki (David), Michael Fishman (DJ), or Estelle Parsons (Bev) during season seven. Viewers will receive updates about their characters during the season, but they will not be seen.

Bruce Helford said the following about the decision not to bring David back to reconnect with his kids during season seven:

“[David is] very much mentioned, very much alive in the story. We love Johnny, he was always welcome, but he has more or less started life anew down in Nashville [following the conclusion of The Big Bang Theory]. Honestly, once you see the arcs [you will understand]. What we never want to do is just bring somebody in just to see that person on the show. We want everyone to have something important to play.”

As for DJ and Bev, there will be updates about both characters during season seven.

Viewers will see a new face during season seven of The Conners. According to Deadline, Seth Green is joining the series in a recurring role. It was revealed he “will play Chad, Darlene’s new friend at the Lobo who is going through a separation from his wife, in a three-episode arc. Chad and Darlene confide in each other and bond, a little too closely, over their similar biting humor.”

The Conners returns on March 26th.

