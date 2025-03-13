Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: Season Two; Netflix Drama Series Renewed

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black will be back for a second season. Netflix renewed the drama series shortly after part two of season one’s release on the streaming service. Season two will also be released in two parts.

Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Ricco Ross, Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Steven G. Norfleet, Julian Horton, Terrell Carter, Shannon Wallace, Bryan Tanaka, Joy Rovaris, Xavier Smalls, Charles Malik Whitfield, Tamera “Tee” Kissen, Ursula O. Robinson, Ashley Versher, George Middlebrook, and Ts Madison star in the drama, which follows the lives of two women going down very different paths.

Netflix shared the following about season one of Beauty in Black:

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black follows two women leading very different lives. While Kimmie is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out, and Mallory is running a successful business, they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives. The ruthless, backstabbing family behind a beauty brand – and an underground trafficking ring – will face a reckoning. Kimmie, the once-unassuming sex worker in their employ, becomes an unstoppable force of vengeance on a mission to rescue her kidnapped sister.

According to Tudum, Tyler Perry said the following about the series’ renewal:

“We left fans on the edge of their seats at the end of Season 1, and we’re thrilled to continue Kimmie’s journey as she steps into her power as the newest member of the Bellaire family. Kimmie exemplifies the spirit of never underestimating the underdog, and I can’t wait for fans to continue to see her story unfold. If you thought Season 1 was a wild ride, you’re not ready for Season 2.”

An announcement video from Netflix is below.

What do you think? Did you watch season one of this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two?