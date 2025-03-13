Landman: Season Two Renewal Announced for Billy Bob Thornton Drama on Paramount+

Landman will return for a second season. Paramount+ renewed the Taylor Sheridan drama following its breakout success in season one.

The series’ premiere and finale were the most watched on the streaming service since its launch. Season one premiered in November.

Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Jon Hamm, and Paulina Chávez star in the series set in the world of oil rigs in West Texas. It is inspired by the 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly.

Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Network, said the following about the series:

“Landman was one of the biggest shows of the year because of Taylor Sheridan’s unique ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist, harnessing the Neo-Western themes of rugged individualism, ambition and working-class struggles set against contemporary debates around energy, climate change and economic growth. The series has helped drive Paramount+ to new heights as the number two SVOD in the U.S. for Original Hours Watched in Q4, alongside our other hit series Tulsa King, The Agency, Lioness and Dexter(R): Original Sin.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you watch season one of Landman? Do you plan to watch season two?