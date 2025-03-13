Tyler Perry’s Sistas: Season Nine Renewal and Premiere Date Announced for BET Drama Series

The ladies will be back for even more drama this summer. BET has renewed Sistas for a ninth season. The show’s eighth season of 22 episodes finished airing last night, leaving viewers with a cliffhanger.

A drama series, the Tyler Perry’s Sistas TV show stars KJ Smith, Ebony Obsidian, Mignon Von, Novi Brown, Chido Nwokocha, DeVale Ellis, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, and Chris Warren. The series follows a group of single black women bound together by their long-standing friendship. These five ladies — Andi (Smith), Danni (Mignon), Karen (Obsidian), Sabrina (Brown), and Fatima (Hayslett) — go after what they desire and handle the blows of life with resilience, determination, and the support of each other.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the eighth season of Sistas averages a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 724,000 viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season seven, that’s down by 32% in the demo and down by 21% in viewership.

According to BET, in 2024, the series was the number one show on all television for Black viewers in the 18-49 demo.

Season nine of Sistas debuts on Wednesday, July 16th.

What do you think? Are you glad to hear the Sistas TV series has been renewed for a ninth season? Will you be tuning in to BET to watch it this summer?

