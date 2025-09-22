Unaccustomed Earth: Justin Bartha and More Join New Netflix Drama Series

Unaccustomed Earth is headed to Netflix, and the cast for the new drama has been revealed. The series is based on Jhumpa Lahiri’s collection of short stories, with Madhuri Shekar adapting the material for the screen.

Netflix shared the following about the series and its cast:

“Netflix and WBTV announced Justin Bartha (Godfather of Harlem, Good Fight, Atlanta), Jayant Kripalani (Heat and Dust, Trikaal), Parveen Kaur (Manifest, Saving Hope), Swayam Bhatia (Succession, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) and Palomi Ghosh (Typewriter, Hotel Salvation) have joined the cast of Unaccustomed Earth. The series began production last week. Unaccustomed Earth is the new drama series from writer Madhuri Shekar, director Ritesh Batra, and executive producer John Wells, and based on the award-winning Jhumpa Lahiri collection of short stories.

They join the previously announced Freida Pinto, Siddharth, Sarayu Blue, Indraneil Sengupta, Adi Roy, and Iyla Sundarsingh Mckaig.

o JUSTIN BARTHA as Adam Weiss. Affable husband of Ruma, Adam is a sci-fi author and a proud stay-at-home dad to Hema. He loves his family, and despite his artistic dreaminess, can often be the grounding voice of reason to his high-powered wife, and emotional 16-year daughter.

o JAYANT KRIPALANI as Pranab Mukherjee. A Bengali Marxist who immigrated to the United States in his 20s. Pranab is a retired professor who now spends his days enjoying his garden, his family, and his books. When his wife passed away a year ago, Pranab thought he would be on his own forever, but he unexpectedly and inexplicably fell in love with a new woman… and is hiding it from his disapproving children.

o PARVEEN KAUR as Nina Singh. Nina is a brilliant and driven Harvard med student, on her way to being valedictorian, with both beauty and ambition. Newly engaged to the man of her dreams, Amit, she’s determined to build a perfect life. When doubts arise, she realizes her fiancé may not be the man she thought she knew.

o SWAYAM BHATIA as Sudha Menon. Hema’s best friend and confidant. She is funny, confident, queer, and has never met an opinion she would not share.

o PALOMI GHOSH as Anjali Menon. The formidable dance teacher to the local Indian community, and one of Ruma’s close friends. She lost her husband a decade back, and has built back her life, her work, and her place in this community inch by inch, with tenacious grit. Has a rocky, combative relationship with her kids, but is genuinely trying her best.

Inspired by the internationally beloved Jhumpa Lahiri short story collection of the same name, Unaccustomed Earth is an epic, soapy, and culturally vibrant drama about a tight-knit Indian American community navigating love, desire, and belonging. Rich with nuance, passion, and unforgettable characters, Unaccustomed Earth invites you into the elite and insular Indian-American community of Cambridge, MA. When a star-crossed romance between a devoted wife and her long-lost love comes to light, a scandalous affair is born, and new battle lines are drawn in this intensely interconnected immigrant community.”