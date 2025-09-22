Nobody Wants This: Season Two; Seth Rogen & Kate Berlant to Guest in Netflix Comedy Series

Nobody Wants This has added two more to its cast for season two. According to Variety, Seth Rogen and Kate Berlant will be guest stars in the comedy series, but no details about their characters were revealed.

Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Stephanie Faracy, Michael Hitchcock, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Emily Arlook, Sherry Cola, and Shiloh Berman star in the series, which follows the romance between a rabbi and an agnostic podcast host. The previously announced guest stars for season two include Leighton Meester, Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky, and Arian Moayed.

Variety shared the following about the Netflix series:

“Nobody Wants This Season 2 will drop on Oct. 23. The second season will continue the love story of Joanne (Bell) and Noah (Brody). Per the official description of the season, ‘Their spark proved stronger than all of the obstacles trying to keep them apart. Now, they’re back and fully committed to merging their lives – and loved ones — together. But their differences still exist and can’t be ignored. The challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them.’”

What do you think? Will you watch season two of this Netflix series?