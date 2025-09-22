Teen Wolf: Tyler Posey Wants to Make a Second Reunion Movie Based on MTV Series

Tyler Posey wants to give fans more of Teen Wolf. He has written a second film inspired by the MTV series, and he would like to make a third.

The original plan was to make three films based on the MTV series, but that plan was abandoned. The first film was released on Paramount+ in January 2023.

According to People, he said the following about Teen Wolf:

“We did a film for Paramount a few years ago now, and originally it was a three-picture deal, and then it sort of abandoned ship after the first movie. But everybody wants more. So I wrote the second film. I’m trying to get that one made, and then I have an idea for the third. Or we’re just going to do a TV series, but there will be more, and I’m going to spearhead it. I want it really bad.”

Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry returned for the first film, which followed the characters as they dealt with a new threat in the town of Beacon Hills.

What do you think? Did you watch the first Teen Wolf reunion movie? Do you want to see more of this MTV series?