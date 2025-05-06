Tony & Ziva: Paramount+ Releases Trailer for NCIS Spin-Off Series

Tony & Ziva are coming soon to Paramount+, and viewers are getting their first look at the NCIS spin-off series. A trailer was released during the season finale of NCIS on Monday night.

Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly, Isla Gie, Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Nassima Benchicou, Julian Ovenden, Terence Maynard, Lara Rossi, and James D’Arcy star in the spin-off, which follows the reunited couple as they raise their daughter.

Paramount+ shared the following about the 10-episode first season:

“NCIS: TONY & ZIVA picks up after Ziva’s supposed death when Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Since then – and where we find them in NCIS: TONY & ZIVA – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later. The trailer for Tony & Ziva is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this NCIS spin-off on Paramount+?