America’s Court, We the People, Supreme Justice: Nine Syndicated Court Shows Renewed for Two More Seasons each

The current syndicated lineup of courtroom series will continue for two more seasons. Allen Media Group has renewed America’s Court with Judge Ross, Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez, Justice with Judge Mablean, Supreme Justice with Judge Karen, The Verdict with Judge Hatchett, We the People with Judge Lauren Lake, Mathis Court with Judge Mathis, Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams and Justice for the People with Judge Milian through the 2026-27 season.

According to Deadline: Byron Allen said the following about the renewals:

“Allen Media Group Television is proud to announce that we have renewed and will continue producing and distributing our full slate of outstanding court shows. Allen Media Group has the best television court judges, and we are one hundred percent committed to their continued success.”

Production for the next season will start this summer.

What do you think? Do you watch any of these court shows? Do you have a favorite?