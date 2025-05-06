Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan: Cancelled on Nickelodeon; No Season Six for Family Comedy Series

Young Dylan will not return for a sixth season. Nickelodeon has canceled Tyler Perry Young Dylan just one week after its season five finale on the network.

Dylan Gilmer, Carl Anthony Payne II, Mieko Hillman, Aloma Lesley Wright, Celina Smith, Hero Hunter, and Jet Miller star in the series, which follows the rise of Young Dylan (Gilmer) in the music world as he lives with his aunt and uncle.

Series regular Carl Anthony Payne II revealed the cancellation news on his Instagram. According to Deadline, he said the following:

“Unfortunately we didn’t get renewed for a 6th season. All things must come to an end. However I’m looking forward to what’s next and what the future holds! Thank you to Tyler Perry and everyone at TPS.”

