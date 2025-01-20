1923: Season Two Trailer Released by Paramount+, Cruel Winter Ahead for Jacob and Cara

1923’s second season will premiere next month, and Paramount+ has released a trailer that teases what is to come for this generation of the Dutton family.

Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Sebastian Roché, Isabel May, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, Jacques Schembri, Brandon Sklenar, Robert Patrick, Jerome Flynn, Jennifer Ehle, and Timothy Dalton star in this Yellowstone prequel series which follows an earlier generation of the family in the early 20th century.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series’ return:

“In the second season of 1923, a cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.”

The new season will feature new arrivals, including Jennifer Carpenter as a US Marshal. The new trailer introduces her character. Check it out below.

1923 returns on February 23rd.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this series next month?