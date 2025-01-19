Teacup: Cancelled at Peacock; No Season Two for Horror Series

Teacup will not be returning for a second season. According to Deadline, Peacock has canceled the series after its first season, which premiered on October 10th.

The eight-episode first season was inspired by Robert McCammon’s bestselling novel Stinger. Teacup did not land in the Nielsen Top 10, so poor performance is likely the reason for its cancellation.

Starring Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, Chaske Spencer, Kathy Baker, Boris McGiver, Caleb Dolden, Emilie Bierre, and Luciano Leroux, the series follows a group of people in rural Georgia who must battle mysterious force together to survive.

