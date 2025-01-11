SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night: Peacock Releases Trailer and First Photos from New Documentary Series

Peacock is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live with a brand-new documentary, and the streaming service has released the first photos and a trailer for the four-part series – SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night.

Peacock shared the following about the upcoming special series:

Offering a behind-the-scenes look at some of the American late-night comedy institution’s most iconic elements and rich history, SNL50: BEYOND SATURDAY NIGHT streams exclusively on Peacock beginning January 16. The docuseries is executive produced by Academy(R) and Emmy(R) Award winner Morgan Neville, with each episode taking a different creative approach to the tapestry of SNL and embracing the unique vision of their award-winning directors: Emmy(R) Award winner Robert Alexander (Ep 101), Academy(R) Award winner Marshall Curry (Ep 102), Emmy(R) nominee Neil Berkeley (Ep 103) and Emmy(R) nominee Jason Zeldes (Ep 104). With never-before-seen footage across five decades of SNL history, the docuseries features insights from more than 60 contributors, including: Episode 101, “Five Minutes” – Ayala Cohen, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Beck Bennett, Bill Hader, Bobby Moynihan, Bowen Yang, Cheri Oteri, David Spade, Ego Nwodim, Fred Armisen, Heidi Gardner, Jason Sudeikis, Jay Pharaoh, Jeff Blake, Joe Piscopo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kenan Thompson, Kyle Mooney, Lindsay Shookus, Marci Klein, Mike Shoemaker, Molly Shannon, Nasim Pedrad, Pete Davidson, Stephen Colbert and Tracy Morgan. Episode 102, “Written By: A Week Inside The SNL Writers Room” – Alan Zweibel, Alex English, Al Franken, Andrew Dismukes, Asha Ward, Ben Marshall, Bob Odenkirk, Bryan Tucker, Ceara O’Sullivan, Celeste Yim, Emily Spivey, Harper Steele, Jim Downey, Jimmy Fowlie, John Higgins, John Mulaney, Larry David, Louie Zakarian, Marilyn Miller, Martin Herlihy, Paula Pell, Robert Smigel, Sarah Silverman, Seth Meyers, Simon Rich, Steve Higgins, Streeter Seidell, Tina Fey and Will Stephen. Episode 103, “More Cowbell” – Akira Yoshimura, Albert Bouchard, Beth McCarthy-Miller, Bruce Dickinson, Buck Dharma, Cara Hannah, Chris Kattan, Chris Parnell, Dana Carvey, Dave Grohl, Dave Itzkoff, Darrell Hammond, Eamon Cunningham, Eric Bloom, Fred Armisen, Jimmy Fallon, Jodi Mancuso, John Karpi, Josh Homme, Keith Raywood, Larry Demler, Louie Zakarian, Murray Krugman, Rachel Dratch, Tom Broecker, Will Ferrell and David Lucas. Episode 104, “Season 11: The Weird Year” – A. Whitney Brown, Al Franken, Andy Breckman, Anthony Michael Hall, Billy Crystal, Carol Leifer, Damon Wayans, George Meyer, George Wendt, Griffin Dunne, James Andrew Miller, Jim Downey, John Lithgow, Jon Lovitz, Kevin Nealon, Laila Nabulsi, Mark McKinney, Nora Dunn, Penn & Teller, Robert Smigel, Terry Sweeney and Tom Hanks. Additional archival interviews include Bernie Brillstein, Lorne Michaels, Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Davis.

The trailer and photos for the series are below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night next week when it premieres?