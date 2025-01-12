Peacock Orders New Reality Series Starring Hip Hop Stars Nelly and Ashanti

Peacock is bringing Nelly and Ashanti to the small screen in a new reality series. The currently untitled series does not have a release date, but cameras have been following the couple in recent months, according to Deadline.

Nelly and Ashanti married in 2023 and welcomed their first child in July. No other details about the pair’s series were revealed, but it will come from Critical Content, who produced Catfish for MTV.

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new reality series featuring Nelly and Ashanti?