Lockerbie: Colin Firth to Star in Sky TV and Peacock Series About 1988 Disaster

Lockerbie is headed to Peacock. The new series will revisit the 1988 airplane disaster. Colin Firth has been cast in the five-part limited series as a father seeking justice for his daughter, who died in the explosion.

Peacock revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Academy Award(R), BAFTA, Golden Globe and SAG Award-winning actor Colin Firth (The King’s Speech, A Single Man, The Staircase) will star in the upcoming Sky and Peacock Original limited event series Lockerbie. Firth will portray Dr Jim Swire, who tragically lost his beloved daughter, Flora, in the devastating event and has doggedly pursued justice, along with his wife Jane, ever since.

The five-part series is a co-production between Carnival Films, which is part of Universal International Studios and Sky Studios. Renowned Scottish playwright David Harrower (Blackbird, Knives in Hens) joins the series as lead writer. Maryam Hamidi (Vigil) is guest writer on an episode. BAFTA Award-winning Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders, The Winter King) is lead director. Jim Loach (Save Me) will also direct an episode.

On 21st December 1988, 259 passengers and crew were killed when Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie 38 minutes after take-off, with a further 11 residents losing their life as the plane came down over the quiet, Scottish town.

In the wake of the disaster and his daughter Flora’s death, Dr Jim Swire (Firth), is nominated spokesperson for the UK victims’ families, who have united to demand truth and justice. Travelling across continents and political divides, Jim embarks on a relentless journey that not only jeopardises his stability, family and life, but completely overturns his trust in the justice system. As the truth shifts under Jim’s feet, his view of the world is left forever sullied.

Exploring events from the disaster and its aftermath, Lockerbie provides an intimate account of a man, a husband, and a father who risks everything in memory of his daughter and the unflinching pursuit of truth and justice.

Production on the series will commence early 2024. Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant are Executive Producers for Carnival Films. Sam Hoyle is Executive Producer for Sky Studios. Other Executive Producers include David Harrower, Liz Trubridge, Jim Sheridan, Kirsten Sheridan and Oskar Slingerland. Brian Kaczynski is Producer and Maryam Hamidi is also Associate Producer.

Lockerbie will be available on Sky and streaming service NOW in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria, and on Peacock in the US. NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution will handle international sales of the series.

The series is based on the book The Lockerbie Bombing: A Father’s Search for Justice by Jim Swire and Peter Biddulph, along with multiple other sources.”