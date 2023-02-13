Apples Never Fall: Sam Neill to Star Opposite Annette Benning in New Peacock Series

Apples Never Fall is headed to Peacock. Sam Neill and Annette Benning will star in the new series based on the bestselling novel by Liane Moriarty. The series tells the story of the Delaneys after a young woman shows up on their doorstep.

Peacock revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Peacock announced today that Sam Neill (Jurassic Park, Peaky Blinders) will star opposite Annette Bening (American Beauty, The Kids Are All Right) in Peacock’s upcoming limited drama series APPLES NEVER FALL, in the role of “Stan Delaney.” The limited series is based on Liane Moriarty’s (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers) #1 New York Times Bestselling novel, which has sold over a million copies worldwide. The series will be produced by Universal International Studios’ Heyday Television. Melanie Marnich serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer. David Heyman will executive produce, alongside Liane Moriarty, Albert Page and Jillian Share. Chris Sweeney (The Tourist, Back to Life) will direct multiple episodes, including the first. APPLES NEVER FALL centers on the Delaneys, who from the outside appear to be an enviably contented family. Former tennis coaches Joy and Stan are parents to four adult children. After decades of marriage, they have finally sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. But after Joy disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ marriage and their family history with fresh eyes. PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED: Annette Bening will play “Joy Delaney.” ABOUT THE SERIES: Showrunner / Writer / Executive Producer: Melanie Marnich (The OA, The Affair) Executive Producers: David Heyman (Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood), Liane Moriarty (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers), Albert Page (Love, Victor, Dave) and Jillian Share (Pacific Rim, 42) Executive Producer / Director (multiple episodes): Chris Sweeney (The Tourist, Back to Life) will direct multiple episodes, including the first Studio: Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group Production Company: Heyday Television Format: Limited drama series Distribution: NBCUniversal Global Distribution SERIES DESCRIPTION: From the outside, the Delaneys appear to be the perfect family. Stan and Joy have just sold their successful tennis academy and finally have the life of leisure that they thought they wanted. And while they look forward to spending time with their four grown children, those kids are busy with their own problems. Everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan’s door, bringing the excitement they’ve been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children have to re-examine their parents’ marriage and their family history with fresh and terrified eyes. Set against the backdrop of competitive tennis, this story takes us into a family’s darkest secrets and asks, “Can we ever really know the people closest to us?”

A premiere date for Apples Never Fall will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new Peacock series?