The Neighborhood: CBS Developing Spin-Off About Marty and Malcolm

The Neighborhood might be another CBS series getting a spin-off. The network is developing a spin-off that would follow Marty and Malcolm as they move to a new neighborhood and learn to cope with their new environment.

Marcel Spears and Sheaun McKinney will headline the new series with three new characters set to appear in an episode later this season that could join the pair in the new series next season if CBS moves forward with it.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the potential series:

“The premise of the offshoot echoes that of the mothership in reverse. It follows Marty (Marcel Spears) and Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) Butler as they embark on new adventures, finally leaving their parents’ nest to start the next chapters of their lives, finding themselves the newcomers in a neighborhood that’s both close by yet worlds apart: Venice Beach.”

Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Skye Townsend, Hank Greenspan, Tichina Arnold, and Beth Behrs star in The Neighborhood, which premiered in 2018. Now in its seventh season, the series continues to follow the Johnson family as they live in Los Angeles after moving from Michigan.

The Neighborhood returns to CBS later this month.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this CBS comedy? Would you watch a spin-off series?