Love After Lockup: Crime Story: We TV Unveils Trailer and Key Art for Spin-Off Series

Love After Lockup: Crime Story is coming soon to WE TV, and the network has released a trailer and key art teasing the Love After Lockup spin-off. Episodes arrive next month.

The new series will show what happened to land people behind bars before they found love there. WE tv revealed more about the series and its cast in a press release.

“We TV today released a trailer for the new, highly anticipated limited series, Love After Lockup: Crime Story, premiering on Friday, February 7th at 8pm ET/PT / 7pm CT and streaming exclusively on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK.

In this new series, Love After Lockup cast favorites from the past and present reveal what led them to a life of crime and landed them behind bars. We have seen them walk out of prison gates and into the arms of loved ones, but who were they before prison? In-depth interviews provide a no-holds-barred look at the pre-prison life of the franchise’s most loved and not so notorious characters, as they return to the scene of the crime, reflect on their origin stories and discuss how far they have come. We know their LOVE story; this is their CRIME story.

MEET THE CAST:

Lindsey (Corinth, MS)

Lindsey has always been smart, in school and on the streets. As a big-time drug dealer, Lindsey had it all – money, houses, cars and even two nannies as a teen-mom. But she lost it all and learnt a very valuable lesson – there really are no shortcuts in life! Lindsey now must relay that lesson to her teenage daughter, Miley Grace.

Garrett (Tampa, FL)

Garrett explains how drug use took him down a dark road in his teens, leading to a revolving door of arrests and a lengthy criminal record. His record is so long, he struggles to remember all the crimes he has committed. Now Garrett seeks forgiveness for the one crime he will never forget… will his father ever be able to forgive him?

Brittany (Las Vegas, NV)

As a 14-year-old, Brittany was separated from her older sister Sarah and left on her own in Vegas to fend for herself and turned to a much older man for protection. Unfortunately, he did not have her best interests at heart and Brittany set out on a path that would lead her to prison. Brittany reunites with her sister and shares how this defining moment changed her life.

Cameron (Cincinnati, OH & Tampa, FL)

Cameron has never followed the rules, his cheeky personality has always had his family worried about where he would end up. As a teen, Cameron was cashing fake checks into his personal bank account for a year, before being arrested. Once his aunt recognized his photo on the evening news, Cameron was forced to turn himself in. Today, Cameron contends with how his past actions impact the way he lives his life as a family man today.

Louie (Highlands, NJ & Atlanta, GA)

We know Louie as the high school hunk, mostly from the POV of his girlfriend, Melissa. But Louie will reveal who he REALLY was back in high school, when he was selling drugs and had his first arrest.

Lizzie (Portage, WI)

In 2006, Lizzie had her 8th DUI (the famous one with the sexy mugshot) and was awaiting sentencing. She flew to California for one last party with her friend Krista before being sent to prison for the first time. Hours after landing in California, Lizzie got arrested again, this time for running over a man’s foot while driving. Lizzie never knew who the man was, and her friend Krista didn’t stick around to find out. Lizzie hasn’t seen Krista since and wants to track her down and see how her life turned out.

Quaylon (Olathe, KS)

The first time Quaylon got into trouble was for stealing a pair of shoes. He was caught and the store called the police. He went to Juvenile detention for 4 months. That pair of shoes cost him so much more than he could ever have imagined.

Lisa (Salem, MO)

Lisa’s crime story involves her entire family. Her parents, brothers, aunts and uncles all have a record. As she works to put her checkered past behind her, she revisits the scene of a life changing drug bust, reconnects with her brother about their shared criminal past, in the hopes he will get the second chance she’s been given.

Michael (Providence, RI)

Michael grew up in the U.S. Virgin Islands. His father left the family, and his mother was struggling to pay the bills. Michael started bagging groceries and doing odd jobs to help his family out. Eventually, Michael started selling drugs and giving all the profits to his mom. It was a quicker cash grab than working at the grocery store. Michael always wanted to support his family, but in the process – he landed himself in big trouble.

Destinie (Redding, CA)

Destinie’s childhood was anything but easy. When she was sexually abused and found herself pregnant at 13 years old, her entire life changed. After having her first daughter, she signed off her parental rights when the baby was nine months old. After that, she turned to drugs and crime.

Amber (Atlanta, GA)

Amber considers herself a former drug kingpin, but her mother Monica is a close second. This mother-daughter crime duo reveal how they managed to build and run their lucrative but risky operation. Amber’s loyalty to her friends is something that has gotten her in trouble time and time again. Now Amber will face her demons and learn why she allows her friendships to rule her life, time and time again.

Mikey (Richwood, OH)

When Mikey was 7 years old, his father died, and when his mom later remarried during his teens, he rebelled by using drugs. Mikey regrets missing the last few years of his mom’s life because he was in prison and gets the opportunity to be face to face with his town sheriff.

Love After Lockup: Crime Story is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers are Matt Sharp, Dan Adler and Alan Madison. Angela Molloy SVP Development & Original Production, Unscripted and Lisa Marie Angelo, Director Development & Original Production, Unscripted, executive produce for We TV.”