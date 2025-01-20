Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler: Season Two of Oxygen Series Kicks Off This Weekend

Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler returns to Oxygen with season two this weekend. The cable network has released a trailer teasing what is ahead for the true crime series.

In the series, Kelly Siegler takes viewers behind the scenes and reveals what happened in some of her toughest cases. The season two premiere will be an extended two-hour episode showing viewers the case that almost cost Siegler her career.

Oxygen shared the following about the series’ return:

“Oxygen, the home for high-quality true-crime programming, returns to the Lone Star state to examine the most harrowing homicides and toughest trials in Texas history – all told with Kelly Siegler’s unique insight and unparalleled access.

Season two of “Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler” premieres Saturday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT exclusively on Oxygen True Crime. The season starts with Kelly setting the record straight about a case that put her career on the line as her competitors challenged her credibility.

The freshman season of “Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler” was a ratings success:

The season averaged 991,000 viewers across all platforms (through 35 days).

“Prosecuting Evil” was Oxygen’s most-watched freshman series in six years (since 2018’s “Unspeakable Crime: The Killing of Jessica Chambers”).

Excluding freshman series centered around a single case, “Prosecuting Evil” was Oxygen’s most-watched first-year series in 10 years.

The first four cases in the nine-episode season include:

“LONG ROAD TO JUSTICE” (Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT; two-hour episode)

The murder of Belinda Temple and her unborn baby was Kelly’s most contentious case. After years of silence, she sets the record straight about what it took to finally get justice for the victims and their family against an unrelenting defense team.

“MURDERED IN THE LINE OF DUTY” (Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT)

A deadly crime spree hits rural Kaufman, Texas, taking the lives of two prosecutors. The murders set off fear in the community about who’s targeting the protectors of justice. The truth hits much closer to home than expected.

“PROSECUTING THE MASTERMIND” (Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT)

Prosecutor Kelly Siegler and her co-counsel unravel the mysterious hit-style murder of young suburban mom Farah Fratta. To prove the suspect masterminded her murder, Kelly demonstrates how the killer used his church and children as an alibi.

“SENIOR CITIZEN SERIAL KILLER” (Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT)

When an elderly woman survives an attempted murder, investigators connect the dots on the deaths of other local senior citizens where families reported missing jewelry, leading to the hunt for one of the most prolific serial killers in Texas history.

As Chief of Special Crimes in the busiest courthouse in the Lone Star state, Kelly Siegler battled to get killers into courtrooms and faced off with their formidable defense attorneys. Alongside the case investigators and victims’ families, Kelly draws on her own extensive experience, the prowess of her fellow state prosecutors and the expertise of skillful defense attorneys to go beyond the headlines and reveal how perpetrators were brought to justice Texas style.

“Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler” is produced by Wolf Entertainment, Universal Television Alternative Studio and Magical Elves. Executive producers include Dick Wolf, Kelly Siegler, Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Adam Kassen, Andrew Nock, Gaylen Gawlowski and Tom Thayer.”