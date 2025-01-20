Elsbeth: Season Two; Jordana Brewster and Tracey Ullman to Guest of CBS Comedy-Drama Series

Elsbeth is adding more big names to its list of guest stars for season two. According to Deadline, Jordana Brewster and Tracey Ullman will appear in upcoming episodes of the CBS series.

Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce, and Carra Patterson star in the series, with Preston reprising her role from The Good Wife. This new series has her character moving to New York to work with the NYPD.

The following was revealed about the roles the additions will play:

Ullman will portray Marilyn, a professional psychic with elite Manhattan clients who won’t make a move without consulting her first. When the stepson of one of her wealthy clients is murdered, Elsbeth must match wits with a woman whose supernatural gifts usually keep her one step ahead. Brewster will play Chloe, a beautiful, elegant “lifestyle consultant,” usually found on the arms of the high rollers on billionaire’s row. Of course, one man’s “lifestyle consultant” is another man’s high-price escort. Chloe will do anything for her clients, even murder.

Elsbeth returns to CBS on January 30th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this CBS series? Are you excited to see these actors appear on Elsbeth later this season?