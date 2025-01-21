Dexter Resurrection: Michael C. Hall Says Production Has Begun on New Showtime Series

Dexter fans have an update on the next spin-off from the series – Dexter Resurrection. Michael C. Hall went to Instagram to reveal that production on the series has begun.

He teased the following:

“Hey, what’s up? It’s Michael C. Hall. I am on the set for the first official day of production for Dexter: Resurrection. I’m looking forward to another thrill ride, and when all is said and done, to you taking the ride with us. Stay tuned.”

The new series will premiere on Showtime and Paramount+ this summer. It is a sequel to Dexter: New Blood and will feature David Zayas, Jack Alcott, and James Remar alongside Hall. The most recent series in the Dexter franchise, Dexter: Original Sin, premiered in December.

That series showed that Dexter survived being shot by his son in Dexter: New Blood. The premiere date for Dexter: Resurrection will be announced later. Hall’s video is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Dexter? Are you excited to see more of Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan this summer?