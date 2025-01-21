Mayfair Witches: Season Two; AMC Showrunner on the Interview with the Vampire Crossover

Mayfair Witches staged a crossover with Interview with the Vampire on its most recent episode this weekend, and fans of both shows had no idea it was coming.

Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, Ben Feldman, and Alyssa Jirrels star in the series based on the Anne Rice novels, which follows young neurosurgeon, Dr. Rowan Fielding (Daddario), who discovers that she has powers and comes from a long line of witches. Season two follows her as she gives birth to the demon Lasher.

According to EW, Gabriel Freilich, who appeared in the season two finale of Interview with the Vampire, appeared on this weekend’s episode of Mayfair Witches to help teach Lasher how to live in the shadows.

Esta Spalding, the showrunner for the series, revealed more about the episode in a behind-the-scenes video. She said the following:

“I wanted to give the audience some kind of connection to the whole Anne Rice universe and to Interview With the Vampire. So I went to [Interview with the Vampire showrunner] Rolin [Jones] and said, ‘What could we steal from your world that would be an overlap? Is there a vampire who could talk to Lasher?’ There’s a character in their world, and he’s a student of Lestat.”

The video is below. Mayfair Witches is currently airing on AMC on Sunday nights.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this AMC series? Do you want to see more crossovers between Mayfair Witches and Interview with the Vampire?