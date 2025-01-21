Blossom: Mayim Bialik Gives an Update on the Revival of the ’90s Sitcom

The Blossom revival is not dead. Mayim Bialik gave the latest update on the revival of the popular ‘90s sitcom when being interviewed about her recent appearance on Night Court.

She appeared in last week’s episode as an exaggerated version of herself who is in Abby’s court for a crime. As it is known, Abby is a huge fan of Blossom, so she was excited to see the actress in her courtroom.

Joey Lawrence, Michael Stoyanov, Jenna von Oÿ, and Ted Wass starred alongside Bialik in the sitcom series, which aired for five seasons on NBC. Bialik said the following about the status of the revival, according to THR:

“We were a Disney show which just acquired 20th Century [Fox, in 2019] so we’re in a ridiculous conversation now with legal about who owns it and where does it live. But we have an entire cast that is ready to do this. We would love to get to revisit these characters. Our original production company, Witt/Thomas, is on board and Don Reo, the original creator, has written the script so we’re just sort of in nostalgia land, which is also why it was kind of fun to do this Night Court thing because there’s so much nostalgia factor with the fact that Melissa was a huge Blossom fan. She’s been really supportive of everything I’ve done and trying to get this reboot going, so it was also really nice to create with her knowing she’s so supportive, and I was happy to support her.”

If it does happen, Bialik does have some different ideas for the revival. She teased the following:

“Our idea was to kind of break the sitcom mold since we felt in so many ways that Blossom, the character, and the show to some extent, broke out of the mold of a lot of what was expected of a show about a girl at that time. So we feel like we’d like to break the mold a little bit now too.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Blossom? Do you want to see the show revived?