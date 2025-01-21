Menu

Silo: Season Three; Ashley Zukerman & Jessica Henwick Join Apple TV+ Drama

by Regina Avalos,

Silo TV Show on Apple TV+: canceled or renewed?

(Apple TV+)

Silo has added two to its cast for season three. Season two of the sci-fi drama ended last week, and the series has already been renewed for two additional seasons through season four.

Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones, and Tim Robbins star in the Apple TV+ series, which follows the last 10,000 humans on earth who live underground in a silo.

Deadline revealed that Ashley Zukerman and Jessica Henwick will join the series, with Zuckerman playing “‘Daniel,’ a young and hungry congressman, and Henwick as ‘Helen,’ a whip-smart reporter.”

The premiere date for season three of Silo will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Apple TV+ series? Do you plan to watch season three?


