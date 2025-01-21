Silo: Season Three; Ashley Zukerman & Jessica Henwick Join Apple TV+ Drama

Silo has added two to its cast for season three. Season two of the sci-fi drama ended last week, and the series has already been renewed for two additional seasons through season four.

Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones, and Tim Robbins star in the Apple TV+ series, which follows the last 10,000 humans on earth who live underground in a silo.

Deadline revealed that Ashley Zukerman and Jessica Henwick will join the series, with Zuckerman playing “‘Daniel,’ a young and hungry congressman, and Henwick as ‘Helen,’ a whip-smart reporter.”

Ashley Zukerman & Jessica Henwick Boards Apple TV+ Series ‘Silo’ For Season 3 https://t.co/QC3Su91RiE — Deadline (@DEADLINE) January 17, 2025

The premiere date for season three of Silo will be announced later.

