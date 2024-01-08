Menu

Blue Bloods: Season 14; Premiere Photos Released by CBS for Final Season

by Regina Avalos,

Blue Bloods TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Peter Kramer/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Blue Bloods is returning soon with its final season, and CBS is now giving fans of the long-running series a look at the season 14 premiere. The network has released the first photos and details for the episode.

Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray star in the CBS drama which follows a family of law enforcement officers in New York City.

The following was revealed about the episode by CBS:

“Loyalty” – Jaime goes undercover with a deadly human trafficking ring. Danny and Baez investigate a homicide connected to Darryl Reid (Malika Yoba), Danny’s old partner. Also, Frank grapples with whether to publicly support Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) on a policy decision and Eddie is determined to teach a young shoplifter a lesson, on part one of the two-part premiere of the 14th season of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

CBS announced that the upcoming season would be the last for the drama in November. However, it will be divided into two parts, with the second half of season 14 airing in Fall 2024.

Blue Bloods returns to CBS on February 16th. More photos for the episode are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this CBS series? Will you be sad to see it end?


