Bookie: Season Two Renewal Announced for Max Sitcom from Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay

Bookie wrapped its first season in December, but the story is not ending. Max has renewed the series from Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay for a second season.

Starring Sebastian Maniscalco, Omar J. Dorsey, Jorge Garcia, Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito, and Maxim Swinton, the comedy follows a Los Angeles area bookie (Maniscalco) who is dealing with the changing world of sports betting as California looks to legalize it.

Max shared more about the plot of the series in a press release:

“From Emmy(R)-nominated creator Chuck Lorre (“The Big Bang Theory”) and Nick Bakay, this darkly funny comedy follows veteran Los Angeles bookie Danny (Sebastian Maniscalco) as the potential legalization of sports gambling in California threatens to upend his business for good. Alongside best friend and former NFL player Ray (Omar J. Dorsey), side-hustling sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito), and reluctantly reformed drug dealer Hector (Jorge Garcia), Danny must contend with his increasingly unstable clients as he tries to settle their debts – all while making plenty of risky bets of his own. Full of relatable mishaps, Bookie chronicles one man’s journey to adapt to an ever-changing world as he attempts to charm and con his way to the top.”

Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay said the following about the series’ renewal:

“We couldn’t be more excited that Max listened to their gut, paid the juice, and let it ride on season two of BOOKIE.”

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & Max Comedy Series also spoke about renewing the comedy. She said that “The collaboration between Chuck and Sebastian has proven to be a winning hand and we’re looking forward to continuing the story with this incredibly talented cast and crew.”

Channing Dungey, Chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group also spoke about continuing Bookie:

“There’s no doubt that Chuck and Nick’s BOOKIE won big this season as they took us on a hilarious ride into the underbelly of illegal sports gambling, featuring a cast led by another dynamic duo: Sebastian Maniscalco and Omar J. Dorsey. I’m looking forward to watching more of their antics in season two. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew, and thanks to our partners at Max.”

The premiere date for Bookie season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Max comedy? Will you watch season two?