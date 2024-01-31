Star Trek: Discovery: Additional Casting Revealed for Paramount+ Section 31 Spin-Off Movie

Production has started on Section 31. The film, which is a spin-off of Star Trek: Discovery, was announced in April 2023. Star Trek: Discovery will air its fifth and final season later this year.

With the start of filming, several additions to the cast have been revealed. Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, Sam Richardson, Sven Ruygrok, Robert Kazinsky, Humberly Gonzalez, and James Hiroyuki Liao are joining Michelle Yeoh in the film. The film follows Emperor Philippa Georgiou (Yeoh) as she works to protect the United Federation of Planets as part of a secret division within Starfleet.

Paramount+ revealed more about Section 31 in a press release.

Paramount+ today announced that production has begun in Toronto on STAR TREK: SECTION 31, an original movie event starring Academy Award® winner Michelle Yeoh. In STAR TREK: SECTION 31, Yeoh will reprise her fan-favorite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou – a character she played in STAR TREK: DISCOVERY’s first season – who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past. In addition, it was announced that Omari Hardwick (Power), Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Emmy® winner Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia) and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) have joined the cast of the original movie event. “And we’re off to the races! Thrilled to report principal photography has started on STAR TREK: SECTION 31,” said executive producer Alex Kurtzman. “We welcome our incredible cast of new characters as they join our beloved Michelle Yeoh on her next wild adventure across the ‘Trek’ universe.”

A premiere date for Section 31 will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Star Trek: Discovery? Do you plan to watch Section 31?