Top Boy: Netflix in Talks with Series Creator Ronan Bennett About Possible Spin-Off

Top Boy wrapped with its fifth and final season in September 2023, but fans could see more of the world created by Ronan Bennett. The creator revealed that he is in talks with Netflix on a potential spin-off series.

Starring Ashley Walters, Kane Robinson, Barry Keoghan, Brian Gleeson, Simbi Ajikawo, Jasmine Jobson, Saffron Hocking, and Araloyin Oshunremi, the series follows those involved with the drug and gang scene in London.

The spin-off will follow Jaq Lawrence (Jobson). Bennett revealed the following about the talks, per Deadline:

“We are talking to Netflix about a spin-off, which will be around Jaq. [Netflix will] probably be angry with me for mentioning it. I’ve learned through bitter experience not to talk too much about shows that are in the future. You just never know if they’re going to get made. And in fact, most shows that are developed actually don’t get made. You can write the script and, for whatever reason, they don’t get made. So you end up looking like a bit of a fool for mentioning it. But I have hopes that this will work. I think that the world of Top Boy, the world that we jointly created, is so rich, it’s so deep, and it has that fanatical following that it’s something that still has life in it. Some shows reach their end, and you kind of go, ‘Thank god they’ve ended, I love that show, but they’ve run out of steam’. But I do feel that there’s more juice to squeeze from Top Boy.”

