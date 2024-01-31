Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Cancelled; No Season Four for Disney Channel Adventure Series

Secrets of Sulphur Springs will not be returning for more. Disney Channel has canceled the series after three seasons, per Deadline. Season three arrived on the network in March 2023.

Starring Preston Oliver, Kyliegh Curran, Elle Graham, Kelly Frye, Landon Gordon, and Madeleine, the series, created by Tracey Thomson and Charles Pratt Jr., follows a teen boy and his family after they move into a hotel with a haunted past.

Season three had Griffin and his family dealing with a new evil spirit in room 205. The spirit would ruin the lives of the Campbells in 2024, which leads Griffin to travel back in time to stop it.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs is the second series to be canceled by Disney Channel in recent weeks. The cable network announced the end of Bunk’d in December.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Disney series? Did you want to see the fourth season?