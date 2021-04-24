Secrets of Sulpher Springs: Season Two Renewal for Disney Mystery Series

Secrets of Sulpher Springs is returning for a second season on Disney Channel. Madeleine McGraw, Landon Gordon, Kelly Frye, Preston Oliver, Josh Brattan, Kyliegh Curran, and Elle Graham star in the live-action mystery series, which debuted in January. Since its premiere, the series has been a big hit, attracting 8.4 million viewers. The first season finished airing in March and production on season two will kick off in June.

Disney Channel revealed more about the renewal of Secrets of Sulphur Springs in a press release.

“Disney Channel has picked up a second season of its time-travel mystery series, Secrets of Sulphur Springs. Since its Jan. 15 premiere, the series has reached 8.4 million total viewers, ranked as the #1 series across all television with Girls 6-11, and the #1 live-action series on DisneyNow. The announcement was made today by Reena Singh, senior vice president, Development and Current Series, Disney Branded Television. Production on season two will begin in June. “Our brilliant executive producers, Tracey Thomson and Charles Pratt Jr., along with a supremely talented cast and crew, have truly created a captivating series that keeps our viewers guessing,” Singh said. “Now that the disappearance of Savannah has been solved, we look forward to a season of all-new puzzling plots and storylines for kids and families to unravel in the mysterious southern town of Sulphur Springs.” Filmed and set in Louisiana, the first season of Secrets of Sulphur Springs followed 12-year-old Griffin Campbell (Preston Oliver), whose world has been upended by his father, Ben (Josh Braaten), after he moves the family from Chicago to take ownership of an abandoned hotel property, The Tremont. Now, the family—which also includes Griffin’s mother, Sarah (Kelly Frye), and his younger twin siblings, Wyatt (Landon Gordon) and Zoey (Madeleine McGraw)—live in The Tremont in hopes of restoring it to the lively vacation destination it once was. On his first day at his new school, Griffin hears rumors that the hotel is haunted by the ghost of Savannah (Elle Graham), a girl who disappeared decades ago. He soon meets and befriends Harper (Kyliegh Curran), a thrill-seeking classmate, and they discover a secret portal that allows them to travel back in time and uncover clues about the town mystery. Season two will take a deeper look into Harper’s family history and their connection to The Tremont hotel. What will start as a fact-finding mission will soon turn into a high-stakes adventure that could forever change her friendship with Griffin.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Secrets of Sulphur Springs on Disney Channel? Do you plan to watch season two?