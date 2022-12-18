Wednesday: Season Two Renewal Talks Underway Between Amazon-Owned MGM and Netflix

Wednesday has been a big hit for Netflix and is the streamer’s second-biggest English-language series. Season two renewal talks for the series are now underway, but the situation is a bit unique. The series is produced by MGM, which is now owned by Amazon. Amazon operates Prime Video, which is a big competitor of Netflix.

Starring Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Fred Armisen, and Christina Ricci, the series follows the adventures of Wednesday, the daughter of the Addams family. Season one saw her solving a mystery at her boarding school.

Deadline revealed that, though the two companies are competitors, renewal negotiations should go smoothly.

A renewal is thought to be inevitable, although sources expect that will come in the new year rather than before the end of the year. Producers are starting to talk to writers about joining the second season’s writers’ room and mulling season two locations, and even though MGM has been restructured into Amazon Studios, under Jen Salke, no one expects that to derail future seasons. While there are things the two new partners will have to work out, insiders expect renewal talks to go pretty smoothly.

Wednesday arrived on Netflix in November. Viewers will likely see renewal news in early 2023.

What do you think? Have you watched this Addams Family spin-off? Do you want to see a second season of Wednesday on Netflix?