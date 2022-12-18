Standing By: Hulu Orders Animated Series from Dan Levy and Ally Pankiw

Standing By is coming soon to Hulu. The streaming service ordered the animated series from Dan Levy and Ally Pankiw. Levy, David Tennant, Natalie Palamides, Glenn Close, Poppy Liu, and Samira Wiley also star in the series. The animated series follows a group of guardian angels as they watch over their human charges.

Hulu revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Hulu has ordered Dan Levy and Ally Pankiw’s “Standing By” to series from 20th Television Animation. The series order is on the heels of several productions from 20th Television Animation for Hulu Originals including “Solar Opposites” (which was just picked up for a fifth season), “Futurama,” and “Koala Man,” which premieres Jan. 9. “Schitt’s Creek,” from Levy, is now streaming on Hulu. Levy and Pankiw said: “‘Standing By’ is about the hilarity, embarrassment, and melodrama of everyday life as observed by a team of judgmental, gossip-starved Guardian Angels. We are very excited to bring this world to life with the help of Hulu, 20th Television Animation, and Bento Box Entertainment. Not to mention an insanely brilliant cast of actors.” Levy will executive produce the series, which comes from his previous overall deal at ABC Signature, under his Not A Real Production Company banner. “Standing By” is a satirical look into the lives of a group of eternally bound, disgruntled guardian angels and the lessons they’ll eventually learn from not only the dysfunctional humans they’re in charge of protecting but also each other. The series stars Dan Levy, David Tennant, Natalie Palamides, Glenn Close, Poppy Liu and Samira Wiley. Dan Levy and Ally Pankiw are creators and executive producers, with Danielle Uhlarik as showrunner and executive producer. The series is produced by 20th Television Animation.”

A premiere date for the series will be announced later.

