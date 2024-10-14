Peaky Blinders: Stephen Graham, Sophie Rundle, Ian Peck and More Return for Netflix Movie

Fans of Peaky Blinders will see more familiar faces from the Netflix series in the new movie when it arrives on the streaming service. Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, and Barry Keoghan were previously announced as taking part in the film.

According to Deadline, Stephen Graham, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, and Ian Peck are all reprising their roles for the new project, which is currently filming.

The series, which aired for six seasons on Netflix, followed the Shelby family from 1919 to 1934. The new film will take them into World War II.

Jay Lycurgo is also joining the cast, but details about his role are not being revealed now.

The premiere date for the Peaky Blinders movie has not been announced.

