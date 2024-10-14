Lopez Vs Lopez: Season Three; Francia Raisa, Vicki Lawrence, and More to Guest on NBC Comedy Series, Trailer Released

Lopez Vs Lopez returns later this week on NBC, and the network has announced the guest stars who will appear on the series’ third season. The trailer for the George Lopez comedy has also been released.

George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Al Madrigal, and Matt Shively star in the NBC series, which follows a father and daughter as they rebuild their relationship.

According to Deadline, Vicki Lawrence, Francia Raisa, Rizwan Manji, Annie Gonzalez, and Adam Irigoyen will appear in the series. The following was revealed about their roles:

“Lawrence is set to play Ruthie Van Bryan, the loving Midwestern mom of Quinten. When she and her husband, Sam (Stephen Tobolowsky) come to celebrate their son’s upcoming wedding to Mayan, tensions arise between families.

Raisa joins as Carina, an entitled social media influencer who proves to be a challenge for George’s moving company, Lop-EZ Movers. Manji will appear as Crispin, an arrogant, pompous employee at a fancy, high-end hardware store who snubs George. Finally, Irigoyen will play Orlando, Rosie’s spoiled nephew who inspires the family to examine their gender biases.”

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Lopez vs Lopez’ is adding more Season 3 guest stars. Vicki Lawrence, Francia Raisa, Rizwan Manji, Annie Gonzalez, and Adam Irigoyen will all appear in the upcoming third season of the NBC comedy, which premieres on October 18 https://t.co/VGEXicJG8y — Deadline (@DEADLINE) October 8, 2024

Lopez Vs Lopez returns on October 18th. The trailer for season three is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this NBC comedy? Do you plan to watch season three?