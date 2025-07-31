Watson: Season Two; Sherlock Holmes Role Cast for CBS Series

Watson has found its Sherlock Holmes. According to Variety, Robert Carlyle has been cast in the CBS series in the role of the iconic detective.

Morris Chestnut, Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Inga Schlingmann, Ritchie Coster, and Rochelle Aytes star in the series set in the present time, six months after the apparent death of Holmes. However, in season two, Watson (Chestnut) will learn that Holmes did not die at all.

CBS shared the following about season two:

“With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes, who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past—one that lies hidden within his own body.”

Craig Sweeny said the following about the addition of Carlyle to Watson:

“We are thrilled to have the mighty Robert Carlyle join the cast of ‘Watson’ in Season 2. The man has played iconic roles in projects like ‘Trainspotting,’ ‘The Full Monty,’ and ’28 Weeks Later’… and now he steps into the shoes of the most iconic detective of all, Sherlock Holmes. When Watson’s best friend and former partner makes a shocking reappearance in his life, Watson is forced to confront their shared past—and a secret that may lie buried within Watson’s own body.”

The series returns to CBS on October 13th.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch season two of Watson this fall on CBS?