Watson: Season Two; CBS Renews Morris Chestnut Drama for 2025-26

John and his team will return for the 2025-26 television season. CBS has renewed Watson for a second season. The show’s first season of 13 episodes is expected to finish airing in May.

A medical mystery drama series, the Watson TV show was created by Craig Sweeny and is based on characters from the Sherlock Holmes stories by Arthur Conan Doyle. The series stars Morris Chestnut, Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Inga Schlingmann, Ritchie Coster, and Rochelle Aytes. The story occurs in modern times, six months after Holmes died fighting his archenemy, Moriarty. Holmes’ friend, Dr. John Watson (Chestnut), resumes his medical career as the head of the Holmes Clinic in Pittsburgh, a clinic dedicated to uncovering and treating rare disorders. Watson’s old life isn’t done with him, however, as evidence surfaces that Moriarty is still alive. Other characters include enigmatic neurologist Ingrid Derian (Harlow); infectious disease and functional medicine specialists Stephens Croft and Adam Croft (Kendall); rheumatology and immunology specialist Sasha Lubbock (Schlingmann); former criminal and administrative aide Shinwell Johnson (Coster); and Mary Morstan (Aytes), the clinic’s medical director and Watson’s ex-wife.

Airing on Sunday nights, the first season of Watson averages a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.39 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s the network’s second-highest rated scripted series in the demo, behind Tracker.

Here’s more about the viewership from CBS:

WATSON averages 6.79 million viewers each week according to Nielsen season-to-date most current data. The premiere episode, which aired after the AFC Championship game, has been seen by 18.7 million multiplatform viewers in live plus 35 days of viewing, making it CBS’ most-watched scripted episode of the 2024-25 season. In streaming alone, the premiere is the most-streamed scripted episode of all CBS Original series this season on Paramount+ with 7 million streaming viewers. (Source: Nielsen and internal data)

