The Librarians: The Next Chapter: Season Two Guest Cast Unveiled by TNT

The Librarians: The Next Chapter has revealed its guest cast for season two. Dominic Monaghan, Jeremy Swift, Josh Gates, Stefan Kapičić, Oliver Dench, and more are set to appear in the TNT series in 2026, with Christian Kane also returning.

Callum McGowan, Jessica Green, Olivia Morris, Bluey Robinson, and Caroline Loncq star in the spin-off series.

TNT shared the following about the upcoming season:

“In advance of the season one finale of “The Librarians: The Next Chapter,” TNT has revealed the guest stars set to appear in the second season of the fantastical adventure series. Hailed for its blend of myth, mystery and magic, the sophomore season, airing in 2026, will feature appearances from a wide range of celebrated talent, including Screen Actors Guild Award nominees Dominic Monaghan (Lost, The Lord of the Rings) and Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso, Downton Abbey) as well as Josh Gates (host of Discovery Channel’s Expedition Unknown), Stefan Kapičić (Deadpool), Oliver Dench (Hotel Portofino, Pandora), Ty Tennant (House of the Dragon, War of the Worlds), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2, The Rookie), Alan Emrys (Translations, Host), Malcolm Sinclair (Casino Royale, Andor), Reece Ritchie (The Lovely Bones, The Ark), Cat White (Ten Percent), Gledisa Arthur (Everyone Is Going to Die), Jack Cunningham-Nuttall (Loki, The Crown), Danny Rea (Kingdom), Luka Divac (Boys and Girls) and Alex Henry (Shenanigans, Serial Dater). From the original series, Lindy Booth (Dawn of the Dead) will return as “Cassandra Cillian” and Christian Kane (Leverage) will continue to reprise his role as fan favorite character “Jacob Stone.” “The Librarians: The Next Chapter” premiered on May 25 and was the #1 new cable original drama season premiere of 2025. The series has reached nearly 13 million viewers to date. The season one finale will debut on Monday, August 4, 2025 at 9pm ET/8pm CT on TNT. A spinoff of the acclaimed original television and film franchise, “The Librarians: The Next Chapter” centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a Librarian from the past who time traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made. Throughout season one, the team embarks on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire. The series stars McGowan (Jamestown), Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino) and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Gary Rosen, Kate Rorick and Tom MacRae also executive produce. Noah Wyle serves as producer. Brandon Lambdin, Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also produce.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this TNT series? Do you plan to watch season two?