Stay Tuned: Hulu Developing Comedy Series from Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, Based on 1992 Movie

Hulu is developing a remake of Stay Tuned. The new comedy series, starring Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, is based on the 1992 film starring John Ritter and Pam Dawber.

According to Deadline, the series will have the duo “trapped on the wrong side of the screen and forced to navigate their way through TV’s most binge-worthy obsessions.”

Gad said the following about the series:

“For over a decade Andrew and I have been the Laverne and Shirley of our generation (according to our mothers. It only makes sense to now do a TV series where we can literally do an episode as ‘Laverne and Shirley’ (assuming the rights to those characters aren’t prohibitively expensive and that the algorithm rewards ‘Laverne and Shirley’ viewership).”

Additional details for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you watch the 1992 film? Would you watch the comedy series?