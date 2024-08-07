How to Die Alone: Hulu Unveils Trailer for Airport Worker Comedy Series

How to Die Alone arrives on Hulu in September, and the streaming service has released a trailer for the comedy series starring creator Natasha Rothwell.

The series follows a woman (Rothwell) who decides to pursue her dreams after nearly dying. Conrad Ricamora, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Jocko Sims, and Bashir Salahuddin also star in the comedy.

“How to Die Alone” follows Mel (Natasha Rothwell), a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary. Created by Natasha Rothwell, “How to Die Alone” is produced by ABC Signature in association with Big Hattie Productions. Natasha Rothwell and Vera Santamaria serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Desiree Akhavan and Jude Weng serve as executive producers.”

How to Die Alone premieres on September 13th. All eight episodes will arrive at once. The trailer for the new comedy is below.

