Scrubs: Bill Lawrence Doesn’t Want to Do a Movie Revival of the NBC Comedy Series

Scrubs could return to the small screen. That is if Bill Lawrence has his way. The creator of the NBC comedy spoke about the series when promoting his new Apple TV+ series Bad Monkey, and he is interested in reviving the comedy.

But he isn’t interested in reviving it for a movie, per Deadline. He said the following:

“You know, I’m really candid about it. We’re definitely going to do it, just because we’ve all been enjoying hanging out. Look, there’s no huge drive because everybody’s successful, and I think the show was on for like, 72 years, but the on the other hand, medical people over here right now are very heroic to me. I don’t want to do it as a movie, but I’m definitely open to doing a couple more years of that show. It would not only be fun to see where the characters I used to love are now, but also to see what a young doctor nowadays looks like, as far as the kids coming in behind them, you know. I think we’ll figure it out in the next six months or so what we want to do. I’m just busy too, man, in a great way.”

Zach Braff, Donald Faison, John C. McGinley, Ken Jenkins, Sarah Chalke, Eliza Coupe, Kerry Bishe, Michael Mosley, and Dave Franco starred in the medical comedy which aired from 2001 to 2008 on NBC and from 2009 to 2010 on ABC. The sitcom followed the lives and careers of those working at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital.

What do you think? Did you watch Scrubs? Would you want to revisit the series?