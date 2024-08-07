NCIS: Origins: CBS Releases First-Look Photos for New Prequel Series

NCIS: Origins is coming to CBS in October, and the network has released the first photos for the prequel series, which will show the early days of Mark Harmon’s character from the original series.

Austin Stowell, Kyle Schmid, Mariel Molina, Tyla Abercrumbie, and Diany Rodriguez star in the CBS. Stowell will appear as Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

CBS shared the following about the upcoming series in a press release.

“NCIS: ORIGINS follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid). Premieres during the 2024-2025 season on Mondays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.”

More photos from NCIS: Origins are below. The series arrives on October 14th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new NCIS series on CBS this fall?